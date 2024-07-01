Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:BRNS traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.43. 43,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,027. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

Get Barinthus Biotherapeutics alerts:

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. As a group, analysts predict that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRNS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

View Our Latest Report on Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barinthus Biotherapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 542,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 1.39% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.