Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Paysign from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Paysign from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Paysign stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.34 million, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. Paysign has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $5.09.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. Paysign had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 13.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Paysign will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its stake in Paysign by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 261,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paysign by 38.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paysign by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paysign by 39.0% in the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 38,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Paysign by 49.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

