Barry Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,362 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,368,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,977,000 after buying an additional 994,515 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808,548 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,197,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,083,000 after acquiring an additional 73,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 8,920,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,733,000 after acquiring an additional 51,437 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,760. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $32.53.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

