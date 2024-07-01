Barry Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 108.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOO. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 79,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.12. 71,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,146. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.89.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

