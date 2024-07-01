Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $267,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE STZ traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $257.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.34 and its 200-day moving average is $253.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.