Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $774,000 Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,054 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of GSK by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,648,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,772,000 after purchasing an additional 173,748 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 294,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 51,922 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,825,000 after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,855,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,754. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

