Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 386 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.9% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after buying an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after purchasing an additional 507,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.01. 3,955,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,524,778. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.93.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

