Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 734 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Idaho Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 5,577.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWS stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 448,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $432 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $20.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

