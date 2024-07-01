Barry Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for 1.5% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FHLC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.60. The company had a trading volume of 69,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,561. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.34. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $70.01.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

