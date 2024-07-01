Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Short Interest Up 40.8% in June

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the May 31st total of 26,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 845,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Beneficient Stock Down 6.8 %

BENF traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 109,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,474. Beneficient has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $287.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

