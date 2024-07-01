Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Short Interest Up 40.8% in June

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the May 31st total of 26,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 845,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Beneficient Stock Down 6.8 %
BENF traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 109,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,474. Beneficient has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $287.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07.
Beneficient Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Beneficient
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Beneficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beneficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.