Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Down 25.8% in June

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNTC. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:BNTC Free Report ) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,092 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 9.44% of Benitec Biopharma worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

BNTC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.26. 30,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,104. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Benitec Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Benitec Biopharma will post -7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

