Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Down 25.8% in June

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNTC. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Benitec Biopharma
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma
Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance
BNTC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.26. 30,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,104. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Benitec Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $10.70.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Benitec Biopharma will post -7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Benitec Biopharma
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Benitec Biopharma
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.