Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.
Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $22.80 on Monday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $987.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.89.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.89 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.00%.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.
