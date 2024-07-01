BKM Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

VOT traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.19. The stock had a trading volume of 117,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,919. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

