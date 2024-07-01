BKM Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.89. 811,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.63%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

