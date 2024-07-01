BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the May 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 25,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 179,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BGT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,492. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

