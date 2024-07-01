BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA) Plans $0.06 Dividend

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BlackRock Latin American Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of LON:BRLA traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 348 ($4.40). 21,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,398. BlackRock Latin American has a one year low of GBX 338.99 ($4.29) and a one year high of GBX 462 ($5.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £102.49 million, a PE ratio of 238.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 374.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 398.67.
About BlackRock Latin American
