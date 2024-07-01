BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA) Plans $0.06 Dividend

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock Latin American Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON:BRLA traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 348 ($4.40). 21,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,398. BlackRock Latin American has a one year low of GBX 338.99 ($4.29) and a one year high of GBX 462 ($5.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £102.49 million, a PE ratio of 238.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 374.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 398.67.

About BlackRock Latin American

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

