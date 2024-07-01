Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 46,133 SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 24.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth about $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 10.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 114,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLQT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. 1,592,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,196. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $466.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.80 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

