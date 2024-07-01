Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $18,145,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Markel Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 616.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,575.66. The company had a trading volume of 155,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,295.65 and a 12-month high of $1,670.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,579.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,500.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKL. Truist Financial increased their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

