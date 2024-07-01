Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Short Interest Update

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 1.95% of Bluejay Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Bluejay Diagnostics Trading Down 1.3 %

BJDX traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 849,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,939. Bluejay Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $111.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $234,634.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.83.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:BJDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($14.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.44) by ($8.80).

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

