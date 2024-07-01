BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.90 Per Share

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 2.904 per share on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This is an increase from BOC Hong Kong’s previous dividend of $1.32.
BOC Hong Kong Stock Performance
BOC Hong Kong stock opened at $61.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.16. BOC Hong Kong has a one year low of $46.28 and a one year high of $66.82.
About BOC Hong Kong
