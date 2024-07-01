BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.90 Per Share

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 2.904 per share on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This is an increase from BOC Hong Kong’s previous dividend of $1.32.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Performance

BOC Hong Kong stock opened at $61.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.16. BOC Hong Kong has a one year low of $46.28 and a one year high of $66.82.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

