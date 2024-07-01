Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Short Interest Down 44.4% in June

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Bogota Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSBK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.73. 830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bogota Financial has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 2.00%.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and industrial loans; and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

