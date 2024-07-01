Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Update

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,100 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 393,100 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Up 0.5 %

BWMN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.79. 461,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.73 million, a PE ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.51 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $195,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,345,360.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 10,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $307,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,722,437.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $195,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,345,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 162,699 shares of company stock worth $5,435,402 in the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 662,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 144,978 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,010,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 300,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 47,844 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 188,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,028,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BWMN shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W upgraded Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

