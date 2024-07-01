Breakwater Capital Group Acquires 24,655 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,655 shares during the quarter. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Breakwater Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Breakwater Capital Group owned 0.57% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XCEM traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 74,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,617. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.