Breakwater Capital Group Has $10.27 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Breakwater Capital Group trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $364.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,803,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,152. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $345.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.51. The company has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $370.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

