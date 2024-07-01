Breakwater Capital Group Has $3.36 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Breakwater Capital Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,088 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFEV. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

DFEV stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.50. 58,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,134. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

