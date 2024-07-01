Breakwater Capital Group Has $813,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 199.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,086. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $84.33.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.