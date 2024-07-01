Breakwater Capital Group Makes New $209,000 Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 120,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,625,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 373,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,241,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
Xylem Price Performance
NYSE XYL traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,197,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,525. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.
Xylem Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Citigroup upped their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus increased their price target on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.92.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Xylem
Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem
In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xylem
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.