Breakwater Capital Group Sells 283 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Breakwater Capital Group lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 628.8% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $69.36. 395,436 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.78. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

