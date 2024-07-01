Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BKD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $7.62.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $782.83 million during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $1,057,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 4,859,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,283,000 after acquiring an additional 623,479 shares during the period. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $1,397,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 280,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 236,514 shares during the period.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

