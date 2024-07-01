Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Down 25.9% in June

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPYPN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.88. 9,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,194. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

