Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

BPYPP traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. 19,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,201. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

