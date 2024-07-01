Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:RA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 139,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,413. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile
