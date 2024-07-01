Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:RA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 139,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,413. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

