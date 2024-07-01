Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Short Interest Up 29.8% in June

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RA. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $153,000.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,417. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $17.29.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,500.00%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Stories

