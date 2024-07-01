Bunzl’s (BNZL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,200 ($40.59) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,095 ($39.26).
Bunzl Stock Down 2.0 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Bunzl
In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 24,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,062 ($38.84), for a total value of £742,351.28 ($941,711.63). 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Bunzl
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
