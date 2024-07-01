Bunzl’s (BNZL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,200 ($40.59) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,095 ($39.26).

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 3,010 ($38.18) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68. The company has a market cap of £10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,954.55, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,033.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,094.70. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,680 ($34.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,306 ($41.94).

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 24,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,062 ($38.84), for a total value of £742,351.28 ($941,711.63). 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

