Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Short Interest Down 54.7% in June

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cadiz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZIP remained flat at $15.94 on Friday. 8,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,029. Cadiz has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80.

Cadiz Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.05%. This is a boost from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

