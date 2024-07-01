Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Boosted by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,959,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $149.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.