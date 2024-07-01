Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT) Short Interest Up 51.1% in June

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the May 31st total of 37,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Captivision Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAPT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.67. 140,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,250. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. Captivision has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $7.92.

Captivision Company Profile

