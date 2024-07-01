Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,136,100 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the May 31st total of 4,539,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 80.9 days.

Cardinal Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CRLFF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.89. 9,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,801. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $5.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93.

Cardinal Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0436 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

