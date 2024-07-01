Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Argus

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Argus from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.