Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCL has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 2.57.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

