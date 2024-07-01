CashBackPro Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000898 BTC on exchanges. CashBackPro has a market cap of $50.90 million and approximately $167,319.05 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009413 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62,811.23 or 0.99978088 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000973 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012399 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00075995 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.61618459 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $166,225.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

