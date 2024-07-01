CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.00

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 13.01 ($0.17), with a volume of 20 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.30).

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £193,849.00 and a PE ratio of 0.17.

About CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

