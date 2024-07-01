CCG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 258 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVV traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $548.41. 3,908,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,128. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $553.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.05. The firm has a market cap of $473.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

