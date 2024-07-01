CCG Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,038 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,491,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,057,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after buying an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,050,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,591,000 after buying an additional 231,163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $250.35. The stock had a trading volume of 198,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,905. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.09 and a 200 day moving average of $233.13. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $252.53.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

