CCG Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 98 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 8.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking by 105.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,697,000 after acquiring an additional 18,761 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 12.0% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.9% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $76.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,884.88. The company had a trading volume of 221,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,453. The stock has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,624.50 and a 12 month high of $4,040.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,759.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,626.59.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 target price (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

