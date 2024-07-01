Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.56. 158,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 339,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Central Puerto Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $150.12 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Puerto

About Central Puerto

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEPU. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the first quarter worth $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Central Puerto by 1,441.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Central Puerto by 5.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 2.8% during the third quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.