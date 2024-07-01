Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.56. 158,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 339,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $150.12 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
