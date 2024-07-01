Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) CEO Sells $972,600.00 in Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $972,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,265.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

CENX opened at $16.75 on Monday. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $489.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Century Aluminum

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Century Aluminum by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1,147.0% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 976,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after buying an additional 898,554 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 13,746.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Century Aluminum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,819,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,567,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.