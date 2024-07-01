Chatham Capital Group Inc. Acquires 2,700 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SJW Group worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJW. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 760.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in SJW Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SJW traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.22. 638,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,808. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $73.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average of $57.96.

SJW Group Dividend Announcement

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SJW Group news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $77,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

