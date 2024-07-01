Chatham Capital Group Inc. Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,709 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC lifted their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,814,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,264,646. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.19. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.32. The firm has a market cap of $389.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

