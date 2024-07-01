Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,249 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,634,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after acquiring an additional 595,746 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,161,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after acquiring an additional 546,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,502,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,729. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.